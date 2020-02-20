Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela To Join The Adult Film Industry

Steven Spielberg is one of the most iconic filmmakers of his generation, who is known for films like Schindler's List, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jurassic Park. In 1996, he and second wife Kate Capshaw adopted Mikaela Spielberg when she was an infant. The 23-year-old recently came out to the public with a shocking revelation.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg announces career in adult flicks

In a shocking revelation, Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg opened up about her struggles of having worked as an adult star and the sexual abuse she endured as a child. Mikaela also told that it was only recently that her parents learnt about the same. She went on to add that both her parents, including Steven Spielberg, have been supportive of her choices.

Mikaela Spielberg said that she is not doing this out of “an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful”. Instead, she intends to “honour” her body in a way that is “lucrative”. She also said that her parents have always been concerned about her safety more than anything else.

In the same interview with a leading international publication, Mikaela Spielberg described herself as a “sexual creature”. She said that she was frustrated with working in a conventional job and that it did not “satisfy her soul”. She said that she stumbled upon adult films when she was eagerly finding a way to “capitalise on her body”.

Mikaela Spielberg also said that this new career has given her “a feeling of empowerment and confidence'' that she never thought she'd be able to have. She even revealed how she suffered through various mental issues due to the sexual abuse she endured. She even went on to speak about how she has struggled with anorexia, borderline personality disorder, and alcoholism over the years. She further cleared the air by stating that her “predators” are not a part of her family or her parents' inner circle of friends.

Mikaela Spielberg said that she wants to obtain her Tennessee adult entertainment permit and has hence, taken down all of her previous videos. She said that her work in the adult filmmaking industry made her feel “good”. Mikaela Spielberg is also engaged to 47-year-old darts player Chuck Pankow.

