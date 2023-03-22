Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Aka Dustin Fears Show Ending

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the hit web series Stranger Things, recently addressed his “deep fear” over the show ending. Stranger Things is set to end after its fifth season. Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin has been part of the show’s lead cast since its very first episode.

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Matarazzo said that it’s a “bittersweet” feeling when reflecting on the show’s inevitable conclusion. He said that it’s exciting to see how the characters will develop for the final time. Though, he added, that it’s deeply frightening to see how the ending of the show will take away job security.

But also there’s like a deep fear,” said Matarazzo. He added, “Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance.” He also spoke about how the show has affected not only his career but his teenage years and early 20s.

While addressing what he expects from the ending of the show, Matarazzo said that he would like to see growth for the characters. He added that he wants the characters to thrive in the end. He further said that he wants them to find relief from the trauma they’ve incurred over their trajectories in the show.

Matarazzo’s co-star David Harbour wants the show to end

David Harbour recently spoke with Discussing Film and explained that it’s high time for the show to end. While speaking with the outlet, Harbour said that Stranger Things would have been great even if he wasn’t acting in it. However, almost nine years after the show’s inception, Harbour said that the series should conclude.

Harbour also said it’s time for the actors to find out other creative opportunities, and the same goes for Duffer Brothers, who created, directed and produced the show. Stranger Things features actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and more. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will debut next year.