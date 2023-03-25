Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Turns Author With Debut Novel Nineteen Steps

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is all set to make her debut as a writer with Nineteen Steps, as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle on Friday, March 25. The book is based on her grandmother’s World War II experience and is set against the backdrop of London’s East End.

Taking to Instagram, Millie posted a video and wrote, “I’m thrilled to be announcing my debut novel, Nineteen Steps, which will be published on 12th September 2023. Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London’s East End, while the second world war rages on around them. When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic - and life will never be the same again for Nellie.”

“Writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. The story is inspired by true events and my own family history. I really hope you will find the true spirit of love and strength in Nineteen Steps, and I can’t wait to share it with you. It's available to pre-order now,” she added.

Nineteen Steps will be published by William Morrow, a HarperCollins brand, on September 12 this year. On the acting front, Millie will be next seen in Stranger Things season 5.