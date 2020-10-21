'Succession' Cast Reunites Over Video Call For A Public Service Announcement

The Succession cast reunited over an exclusive Zoom call made to raise awareness for the upcoming US Presidential Elections. The Zoom call was by the members with the “When We All Vote” collective. According to Variety, the portal is known for providing information and plans for citizens who will be voting this year. The site also produces rules for each state along with a set of instructions to vote. Thus, amid the US Presidential elections, the portal held a Zoom call with the Succession cast.

Succession cast reunited on video call ahead of the election season

The show Succession has been one of the most popular shows on HBO and the actors have a huge fan following. Therefore, reuniting for a video call was seen as a good medium to garner the attention of the general public. The public service announcement was made in order to educate people on the upcoming US presidential elections and urge them to go out and vote. Several celebrities have urged people who have never voted to take an initiative and vote for this year’s US presidential elections.

The Succession cast joined the team to spread the message and educate the people on how to vote for this election. Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy, was also seen on the video call along with J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri Kellman. The rest of the cast, including Peter Friedman who plays Frank Vernon, David Rasche who plays Karl, Fisher Stevens who plays Hugo Baker, Alan Ruck who plays the famous Connor Roy and Justine Lupe-Schomp playing Willa, also joined them on the public service announcement.

The Succession cast joined with When We All Vote to make this video call and thus helped to spread awareness among the public. The goal was to urge first-time voters to get out and vote. Thus, the cast provided ample information on the rules for voting through the video call. A number of celebrities from the HBO shows have been frequently urging their fans to cast their vote for this US Presidential elections.

