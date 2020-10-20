Nick Jonas Takes Up Michelle Obama's US Presidential Election Challenge; Says 'I Voted'

Quick links:
Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States, had recently announced a challenge on her social media handle. She also tagged Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers in the challenge. Nick Jonas completed the challenge and further tagged some more celebrities to encourage them to vote and spread awareness.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Details Her & Nick Jonas' 'super Careful' Quarantine; Shares Her Ordeal
Michelle Obama, who is a co-chair at When We All Vote, an organisation that promotes voting, recently shared a picture of herself and launched a challenge for the US Presidential elections awareness. She tagged a few celebrities including Nick Jonas.
Nick shared a picture, tagging his own voting squad along with it. Nick Jonas's Instagram post urged them to go out and vote at the early voting sites and to create their own voting squad. In his selfie, he wore a black t-shirt and wore a pin that read 'I voted'. Nick's fans complimented him for his selfie and called him handsome. Some even wrote that Nick is absolutely right and people should go out and vote. Take a look at some of the comments.
Also Read | Nick Jonas Shares 'Dash & Lily' Release Date; Says 'Can't Wait For You To See It!'
Michelle Obama has been extremely active in motivating fellow Americans to cast their votes and has taken up various initiatives with her organisation on different social media platforms. The early in-person voting has started in several states. She launched the innovative challenge on social media in order to encourage American citizens to vote in the US Presidential elections this year. In the challenge, the person tagged has to text three probable non-voter friends and form a 'Voting squad' together so they could go and vote together.
Making sure our friends and family have a plan to vote will make all the difference in this election. So, here’s my challenge to you: text three people in your life today who might not vote and ask them to join your #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote together. I’ve tagged a couple of folks who I’m challenging to create their #VotingSquad. I want to see your squad! Post a photo together and challenge three friends to share their plan to vote. Join us: weall.vote/votingsquad
Also Read | Puerto Rico Crucial In US Presidential Elections
Before that, she also shared a video on her Instagram. In the video, she is seen texting her friends to join her for voting this year and take a stand for themselves. She wrote in the chat that millions of people have already voted and she wants them to spread the word and join her in the early voting themselves. She tagged her co-chairs of When We All Vote and asked them to form their own 'Voting squad'. Take a look at the video.
We can’t let anyone sit this election out, so I need your help: Reach out to the friends and family members who might need a reminder to vote, make a plan to vote together, and then challenge three friends to do the same. I challenge my When We All Vote co-chairs to get their #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote: @CP3, @FaithHill, @KerryWashington, @ShondaRhimes, @LizaKoshy, @SelenaGomez, @mrapinoe, @TomHanks, @RitaWilson, @TraceeEllisRoss, @janellemonae and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Join us by making your plan to vote and posting on social media using #VotingSquad.
Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: List Of Indian-American Candidates Contesting This Time
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.