Nick Jonas Takes Up Michelle Obama's US Presidential Election Challenge; Says 'I Voted'

Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States, had recently announced a challenge on her social media handle. She also tagged Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers in the challenge. Nick Jonas completed the challenge and further tagged some more celebrities to encourage them to vote and spread awareness.

Nick Jonas takes up Michelle Obama's challenge

Michelle Obama, who is a co-chair at When We All Vote, an organisation that promotes voting, recently shared a picture of herself and launched a challenge for the US Presidential elections awareness. She tagged a few celebrities including Nick Jonas.

Nick shared a picture, tagging his own voting squad along with it. Nick Jonas's Instagram post urged them to go out and vote at the early voting sites and to create their own voting squad. In his selfie, he wore a black t-shirt and wore a pin that read 'I voted'. Nick's fans complimented him for his selfie and called him handsome. Some even wrote that Nick is absolutely right and people should go out and vote. Take a look at some of the comments.

Image Source: Nick Jonas Instagram

About Michelle Obama's US Presidential election challenge on IG

Michelle Obama has been extremely active in motivating fellow Americans to cast their votes and has taken up various initiatives with her organisation on different social media platforms. The early in-person voting has started in several states. She launched the innovative challenge on social media in order to encourage American citizens to vote in the US Presidential elections this year. In the challenge, the person tagged has to text three probable non-voter friends and form a 'Voting squad' together so they could go and vote together.

Before that, she also shared a video on her Instagram. In the video, she is seen texting her friends to join her for voting this year and take a stand for themselves. She wrote in the chat that millions of people have already voted and she wants them to spread the word and join her in the early voting themselves. She tagged her co-chairs of When We All Vote and asked them to form their own 'Voting squad'. Take a look at the video.

