Succession Star J Cameron-Smith Hints A Spin-off: There Is A Lot Of Material

J Cameron-Smith recently addressed the ending of Succession after the full release of its fourth and final season. The HBO show has received several accolades, including many Primetime Emmys. While the show’s eventual finality might be saddening for a lot of fans, J Cameron-Smith offers hope.

Cameron-Smith, who plays the character of Gerri in Succession, spoke with EW during the New York premiere party for the show’s final season. The actor first spoke about how Succession could go on for years because there’s a great wealth of material. After she was asked about a spin-off show, she joked that maybe it could be called “Better Call Gerri” as a reference to the Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

After joking, the actor said that a spin-off could definitely happen given the amount of material that exists for it. She added that even if it doesn’t feature Gerri in it, a Succession spin-off needs to happen. It remains to be seen whether the highly-acclaimed series gets a spin-off.

“I don't think there should be a show about Gerri per se, but I do think that there could be some kind of sequel to the show, with or without Gerri,” said the Vengeance actor. She added, “I think there's a lot of material."

J Cameron-Smith on how her character might fare in the finale

Cameron-Smith told the outlet that her character doesn’t have a safe position, as she has managed to wrong both Logan Roy and Roman in the show at the same time. However, she added that her character ends up pulling through eventually. While she didn’t reveal anything about what her character goes through, she said that it would be a “bumpy ride” with “cool things in it.” Succession season 4 premieres on April 26.