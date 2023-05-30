Succession Star Sarah Snook Surprises Fans, Shares First Glimpse Of Her Newborn Child

Succession star Sarah Snook recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her newborn baby. She gave a glimpse of her first child on her Instagram handle while paying tribute to the Succession cast. The Australian actress posted a photo wherein she was seen watching the show's finale episode with her infant.

Earlier, the actress surprised her fans by flaunting her baby bump at the Succession season 4 premiere, which took place in New York City. She was joined by her husband Dave Lawson at the premiere. Sarah Snook plays the role of the youngest person in the Roy family. Check the first glimpse of her and her baby below:

Sarah Snook shared the first glimpse of her child. In the photo, she was seen watching Succession season 4 finale. (Pic source: @sarah_snook/Instagram)

Sarah Snook pays tribute in a heartfelt post

Sarah Snook penned a heartfelt post while announcing the birth of her first child on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top."

Sarah further wrote that she feels really humbled and proud of the hard work everyone has put into the season finale. She said that they all have set the bar too high for each other and have excelled and exceeded it in every department. She further wrote that she will miss all the highs and lows, scripts, friendships, last-minute changes, and much more. After expressing gratitude, the Succession actress wrote that the cast of the show are very talented and she feels proud to have worked alongside them and she said she will miss the people of the show a lot. Sarah concluded by saying, "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."