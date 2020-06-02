David Ayer Reveals 'Suicide Squad' Was Turned Into A Comedy Because Of 'Deadpool'

After the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, there has been an increased demand for director’s cut of other films that suffered from executive involvement. Another DC film that is in the limelight for the director’s cut is 2016’s Suicide Squad helmed by David Ayer. Now the filmmaker revealed that his version was changed due to Deadpool and Batman V Superman. Read to know more.

Suicide Squad was changed due to Deadpool and Batman V Superman

David Ayer has been quite active on Twitter and has been talking openly about his cut of the Suicide Squad. A user commented that the first comic con look of the film was good but the next trailer changed into a joke. The filmmaker replied that the first look trailer nailed the tone and intention of the movie that he made. It was methodical, layered, complex, beautiful and sad. He revealed that as Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice received negative reviews, the executives at the time, along with witnessing the success of Deadpool, changed his “soulful drama” movie into a comedy.

This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool - My soulful drama was beaten into a “comedy” https://t.co/vrMw8QE2iZ — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice received unfavourable reviews due to its too dark tone, screenplay and pacing. On the other hand, Deadpool, which was released a month before BVS, earned rave reviews from the audiences for its R-Rated comical tone. Suicide Squad was released five months after Batman V Superman. David Ayer hinted that the executives did not want his dark tone of the movie to make it a failure and so added comical ailments.

Earlier, David Ayer was asked by a user the story behind the change of Jaret Leto’s Joker expressions, from terrified to smiling. He replied that the scene was reshot because the tone was called too dark. His first act was a normally constructed film. Ayer mentioned that he took inspiration from Christopher Nolan. He stated that there were scenes that showed “incredible acting” between Jared Leto and Margot Robbie as Joker and Harley Quinn, respectively. He noted that the former was tarrying and the latter was complex.

the 'i started a joke' trailer is the greatest isolated piece of SS content — 𝓙𝓸𝓮𝓦𝓮𝓲𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓭-𝓨𝓾𝓽𝓪𝓷𝓲 (@TeufelShuffle) May 30, 2020

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad opened to negative reviews from the audiences. Jared Leto’s performances as Joker was heavily criticized. Later, the director stated that his cut was hindered by the executives at the production studio and there is more of Leto’s Joker in his version. However, the movie did a successful business at the box office and even won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards. Now fans are demanding the directors’ version of the movie with #ReleasetheAyerCut campaign.

