James Gunn "okay" With Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Releasing Before Suicide Squad 2

After the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, there has been increased in demand for director’s cut of other films that suffered from executive involvement. Another DC film that is in the limelight for the director’s cut is 2016’s Suicide Squad helmed by David Ayer. Now James Gunn, who is directing the reboot of the Suicide Squad, says he is okay if ‘Ayer cut’ will release first. Read to know more.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director shuts down rumours

James Gunn has been active on his Twitter and often interacts with the people on the social media platform. A user asked Gunn if he would be against the release of David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad. The filmmaker replied, “I'd be okay with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to release with that no problem.”[sic]. With the tweet, The Guardians of the Galaxy director has shut down rumours of any ill between him and Ayer over Warner Bros. as the latter replaced the former.

I’d be okay with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to release with that no problem. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020

David Ayer soon noticed James Gunn’s tweet and replied, "James, I really appreciate that, however, this crazy ride unfolds. You're good people and no lie - I can't wait to see your take on these characters - you're a master filmmaker."[sic]. Gunn then tweeted that he feels the same about Ayer. Check out the tweet.

James, I really appreciate that, however this crazy ride unfolds. You’re good people and no lie - I can’t wait to see your take on these characters - you’re a master filmmaker 🙏🏻 https://t.co/1mwaHkKqpu — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 27, 2020

I feel the same way about you, man. 🙌 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad opened to negative reviews from the audiences. Jared Leto’s performances as Joker was heavily criticized. Later, the director stated that his cut was hindered by the executives at the production studio and there is more of Leto’s Joker in his version. However, the movie did a successful business at the box office and even won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards. Plans of a sequel were made before the first part released. Ayer was initially set to return as the director but he dropped out in December 2016.

James Gunn was called to direct and penned down the reboot titled The Suicide Squad. At the time, he was fired by Walt Disney Company from directing Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, later being rehired. The reboot has an ensemble cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Taika Waititi and Michael Rooker with others. The movie is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

