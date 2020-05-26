David Ayer Says His Version Of The 'Suicide Squad' Was "better"

With announcement that the Snyder's cut of Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021, another DCEU movie which was not well received by fans has started to trend on the internet. The film is none other than 2016's Suicide Squad. The hashtag of #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign is showing no signs of slowing down after director David Ayer dropped details about the original rendition of the film.

David Ayer on his version of the Suicide Squad being better

David Ayer took to his Twitter handle and expressed that he believes his version of the Suicide Squad is “better” than what the audience has seen. He then added that the version which fans saw was vastly different than the one which he had thought of. Last week, fans on Twitter began talking about the possibility of an Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad being released.

David Ayer responding to the trend, took to Twitter and stated: "This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.'' He expressed this after one twitter user stated "the version of #SuicideSquad that we've all seen was not the movie @DavidAyerMovies wanted to release. With the popularity of the superhero genre, why not show his cut on @hbomax? I'm sure a lot of DC fans would love to see an alt version of the film and it would help sell app." Take a look at the tweet here

This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen. https://t.co/FkeHAlNoV0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

the version of #SuicideSquad that we've all seen was not the movie @DavidAyerMovies wanted to release. With the popularity of the superhero genre, why not show his cut on @hbomax? I'm sure a lot of DC fans would love to see an alt version of the film and it would help sell app. pic.twitter.com/65f0JhPN5F — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 25, 2020

He then engaged with another Twitter user who asked him about releasing the film: "Is there anything you would change in your original vision now that you’ve had a couple years with it? Or would that be spoilers if you got the opportunity to release your cut?" After which he replied and said, "Of course. My cut isn’t the apotheosis of filmmaking. It’s simply better than what the public has seen - and yes it would make sense to update it".

Source: David Ayer Instagram

