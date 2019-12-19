Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shares BTS Picture Featuring An Unseen Version Of Joker

David Ayer has been sharing some pictures from the production of DC’s villain eccentric, Suicide Squad, In his recent Instagram story, the filmmaker uploaded a behind-the-scenes snap of Leto's Joker which might just be the creepiest Joker look till now. In the picture, the Joker is featured with a smile that shows his silver teeth. However, its the maniacal, open-mouthed grin that is terrifying fans. In this film, the character of Joker is played by Jared Leto who will not be returning to the big screen to participate in DC Extended Universe's Birds of Prey or The Suicide Squad part 2.

Davis Ayer's Instagram post

When one looks closely at Leto's makeup, they might just spot some key differences to his final look in the theatrical version of Suicide Squad. This makeup is so different that it was not even close enough to the previously revealed make-up screen tests for the character. The biggest change is the tattoo on Leto's forehead which shows “Blessed” instead of the original "Damaged," which was what fans saw on the big screen. It's still not confirmed that the ink was supposed to represent something and come can only wonder why Ayer eventually changed it. According to the director, some of their choices ended up being bad creative decisions.

Guys literally only want one thing. Jared Leto Joker appearing in the #SnyderCut!

(Joker Leto directed by ZACK SNYDER? I'M IN)#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/H1btqrAyFi — Davi_Wayne (@WayneHellblaz3r) December 18, 2019

@JaredLeto I know there's not much chance for a response, but I just wanted to say to you that you are a far better Joker than Joaquin Phoenix's one. Oh yes, I mean it. And I hope we'll see it soon on screen.#ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/8dPTc3cT8P — Michael P Rheestrion (@UbikBelling) December 17, 2019

