Super Bowl 2022: 'Doctor Strange', 'Moon Knight' And Other Trailers Aired At Gala Event

The Super Bowl 2022 was quite fun and entertaining on Sunday for movie and TV fans who have been treated to some gripping trailers of upcoming films. Some of the biggest films and TV shows every year get advertised during the big game. Prominent music personalities, including Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, performed together and stole the show.

Since NBC is hosting the Super Bowl this year, Universal delivered big with the trailers. Jurassic World: Dominion and Jordan Peele's Nope saw their ads debut in the days ahead of the game, though they'll also air on TV as well. They were joined by the likes of The Lost City, Lightyear, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. We have rounded up all the upcoming major projects that were shown at the Super Bowl.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The new footage for Marvel's Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a deeper look into Benedict Cumberbatch's continued struggle with the multiverse after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the biggest shocker came from an offscreen voice heard during the trailer. Is that a certain bald-headed X-Men hero we hear?

Moon Knight

Another psychedelic Marvel trailer just left the fans mesmerized. Oscar Isaac's Disney+ Moon Knight series also revealed new footage — although much shorter and with fewer twists and surprises than the Doctor Strange sequel trailer. But hey, we'll still take it.

Jurassic World Dominion

Another hit film that is slated to leaves fans glued to the screens, Jurassic World Dominion trailer, was the ecological disaster that reunites the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as their beloved roles of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm. BD Wong's original villain Dr Henry Wu also makes his return in the footage.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

With the trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, It's time to journey back to Middle-earth because the first teaser of the film is finally out. Amazon's fantasy TV series features the long-awaited return to J.R.R. Tolkien's world, this time set during the Second Age, a time period thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit — and with a lot more coveted rings.

Nope

The upcoming Jordan Peele horror epic Nope features Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun who are residents of a lonely gulch of inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery, and the trailer hints at a very close encounter that wreaks havoc on the unsuspecting population.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The first trailer for Paramount's anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog sequel was already released online months ago, but the studio unveiled a new spot for the big game. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are all featured in the footage.

