Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Reveals Her Ordeal With Domestic Violence

Melissa Benoist of Supergirl fame took to Instagram to share a 14-minute long video about her experience with domestic abuse and intimate partner violence or IPV. Melissa started her heart-wrenching message with the word, “I am a victim of domestic violence…,” while going back to the dreadful situations she faced. She herself did not predict that she would experience anything like this. Melissa Benoist further said that the unnamed man who is at the centre of the violent acts was a ‘devious person disguised as charming’.

Melissa Benoist shared the following video:

Melissa Benoist accepted the fact that she was led to her abuser after a series of dumb decisions. She was earlier not interested in him but later they became friends. The man in question was younger than Melissa and that reflected on his immature behaviour according to Melissa. Melissa Benoist mentioned that because he made her feel 'special and worthwhile', and eventually started dating him. After they got in a relationship he started physically abusing her, to the point she had to be admitted to the emergency room. At first, Melissa tried to let go of his devious behaviour, but then it escalated and decided to leave him. According to Melissa, there were days when she had to act normally but was a wreck inside.

Melissa Benoist soon made a strong decision and decided to finally leave him. However, according to the video, the process of leaving was not easy. She said, “Leaving was not a walk in a park. It is not an event, it is a process.” Towards the end of the video, Benoist shared some statistics related to domestic violence and then shared helplines for those suffering from the same.

Many celebrities and fans came out in support of the Supergirl actor:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) November 27, 2019

This is such an incredibly brave thing to do, telling your truth to the world and taking back your strength. Sending nothing but love and support to you always. 💙 — Arryn (@ArrynZech) November 28, 2019

