Superman Legacy Begins Pre-production, James Gunn Shares Exciting Update

DC Studios co-boss James Gunn revealed recently that his upcoming film, Superman: Legacy, has finally entered the pre-production stage. Gunn previously announced that he will be writing and directing the upcoming Superman film. Superman: Legacy marks the first time in the last twelve years that the role of Superman will not be portrayed by Henry Cavill as the beacon passes on to a new actor.

Gunn took to Twitter in order to announce the beginning of Superman: Legacy’s pre-production phase. Gunn posted a picture of the first page of the script and said that he is “honoured to be a part of the legacy.” The DC Studios co-CEO added in the tweet, “And what better day than Superman Anniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on ‘Superman: Legacy’? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running.” Check out the tweet below.

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

James Gunn on the upcoming DC Slate

James Gunn has previously given a lot of updates regarding the upcoming Superman film as well as other films in the new DC slate. Previously in January, Gunn revealed the upcoming DC Slate, which features plans for multiple projects in the DCU for the next eight to ten years. The Flash, which is set to release on June 16, 2023, will serve as a reboot for the DCU.

Several projects such as The Authority, Creature Commandos, The Suicide Squad spin-off Waller, Booster Gold, Swamp Thing, The Brave and The Bold, Supergirl and Green Lantern are all part of the upcoming DC slate, the first chapter of which has been named ‘Gods and Monsters’. Previously, Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Frank Grillo, who played the role of Frank Rumlow/Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, was announced to be a part of DCU’s Creature Commandos. Despite being one of the most poppular directors in the superhero genre due to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn recently told Rolling Stone that he feels ‘superhero fatigue’ is a very real phenomenon.