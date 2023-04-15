James Gunn, DC CEO, Refuses To Turn His Back On Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ahead of its May 5 release. He worked on the MCU film prior to being announced the DC Studios chief, alongside producer Peter Safran. After a Twitter user pointed out that he is essentially promoting a Marvel Cinematic Universe film while being the co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn showed love for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

A Twitter user tagged Gunn and the stars of GOTG 3 in a tweet and said, “Lol the head of DC promoting Marvel. That’s something.” Gunn replied by pointing out that he has been working on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for 12 years. He added that the cast and crew for the film mean “the world to (him).” The Suicide Squad director said that when he took to the helm at DC Studios, those at Warner Bros Discovery knew that he would be supporting GOTG ahead of its release.

In another follow-up tweet, the Hollywood director said that he would be an “awful person” if he transitioned to DC and immediately turned his back on GOTG 3. He also pointed out that turning his back on the film meant turning his back on everyone who invested their time and effort in the making, as well as the friends he worked with on the films. Gunn has been promoting the film since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s first trailer, which came out on February 13, 2023.

Damn straight. And as I’ve said many times I’ve spent the last twelve years of my life creating the Guardians films. They mean the world to me. And when I came to DC everyone at WBD knew & expected & supported that I’d be promoting our final film 100% when it was released. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 11, 2023

Imagine what an awful person I’d be if I went to DC and turned my back on my own film, the people who invested in it, and the friends I created it with. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 11, 2023

More on Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 follows the story of Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Nebula and Cosmos. As per the film’s synopsis, Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, as his journey continues. The synopsis for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film reads, “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.” The film has been written and directed by James Gunn.



Cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 features Hollywood stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel in prominent roles. The film also introduces new characters such as Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary. While Will Poulter plays the role of Warlock, Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji will essay High Evolutionary.