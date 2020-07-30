'Supportive' Justin Bieber Asks Kanye West To 'stop Avoiding Kim Kardashian West': Reports

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West are currently going through a rough patch in their marriage and now, to defuse the tension between the two, their friend singer Justin Bieber has chimed in. Recently, Justin Bieber met Kanye West in his Wyoming Ranch and encouraged the singer ‘to stop avoiding Kim Kardashian West’, claims a report by a leading news daily. The report further adds that despite having publically apologised to Kim for his accusations, Kanye West is still not ready to face his wife.

The report further adds that Justin Bieber is ‘beyond supportive’ when it comes to issues with mental health, as he himself has ‘struggled for so long himself before he got proper help’. Reportedly, after Justin’s advice, Kanye West spoke to Kim Kardashian on phone, and days later, the latter arrived in Wyoming. Take a look:

Justin is the realest person kanye or anyone can have in their lives. You can always count on him when you're at your lowest and he will provide you comfort on his own will. A real life angel pic.twitter.com/QNWQfRnp65 — འ (@Groovybiebz) July 25, 2020

Also Read | Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Lamborghini Ride While Jamming To 'Popstar'

Kanye's Twitter rant

Recently, Kanye took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, which got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye accused his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer, who reportedly has bipolar disorder, compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. More so, Kanye also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his fiancé’s family after getting engaged.

Also Read | Kanye West As The Future President Of US? These Celebs Think So...

Kanye's battle with bipolar disorder

Recently, a report published in a leading news daily claimed that the rapper is suffering from bipolar disorder. The report further added that Kanye had been doing well for a long time; however, he has been having his episodes once again and is currently ‘struggling’. Kanye has reportedly suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder in the past.

Also Read | Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Lamborghini Ride While Jamming To 'Popstar'

The report also stated that Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West, who is currently in Los Angeles with their four kids, is "worried" about her husband's behaviour and it is super stressful for her as her husband's behaviour is ‘very unpredictable’ when he experiences the episodes. Reportedly, Kanye West’s episodes last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. If the reports are to be believed, Kanye was admitted to a hospital, in 2016 for a 'psychiatric emergency', which led to the cancellation of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Also Read | Kanye West As The Future President Of US? These Celebs Think So...

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.