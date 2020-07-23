Kanye West As The Future President Of US? These Celebs Think So...

Kanye West’s decision to run for president in the year 2020 received a mixed reaction from people settled across the country. He announced his presidential campaign on July 4, 2020, and took to Twitter to announce the same. While the artist has been receiving a lot of backlash for his stance, some people have also come out in support of his decision. Here is a look at a few celebrities who seem to be rooting for Kanye West in the 2020 presidential elections.

Celebs in support of Kanye West

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper had previously indicated that he is against the Democratic party’s presidential nominee for 2020, Joe Biden. He was of the stance that he would rather support Kanye West in place of Joe Biden. He also wrote that he understands why people would feel otherwise. Have a look at the supportive tweet here:

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Rose Mcgowan

Rose Mcgowan had previously posted an interesting gif of the sun and a planet while stating that she supports “mission Kanye West”. However, she left the audience confused when she questioned the intention of Kanye West. She asked her followers if his aim is to simply divide the votes.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk had said publically that he supports Kanye West as a presidential candidate. When few of his followers questioned him about Kanye West’s political opinions that they found problematic, he justified saying that he does not stand on the same page with Kanye West in terms of various political opinions. Even after the ups and downs over the past few months, Elon Musk recently reassured that he is in support of the artist.

Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign had shared a tweet by Kanye West where he had stated that he is running for presidential elections 2020. Ty Dolla $ign wrote that she is rooting for Kanye in 2020 elections. She received mixed reactions from the fans but her support stands in place.

Ye for president 🗣 https://t.co/j7UlieSmwL — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) July 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West has been quite supportive of her husband standing for presidential elections 2020. She had shared Kanye West’s announcement tweet on her social media handle along with the flag of USA. She has also been sharing various tweets of the musician over the past few days.

