Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Lamborghini Ride While Jamming To 'Popstar'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one of the power couples in Hollywood. They are enjoying their lives to the fullest since the past few weeks. The adorable couple has been quite active on social media in recent days. They are often seen going out on road trips to visit their friends and also enjoying a short picnic by the park. The couple has been doing a lot of activities together in the past few weeks. Recently, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and gave his fans a glimpse of one such fun rides with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Here is a look at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's video.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoy a Lamborghini ride

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video clip with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. In the video, the couple is seen going for a drive in their Lamborghini as they jammed to DJ Khaled and Drake’s Popstar playing in the background. Hailey Baldwin Bieber is wearing a black top while flaunting her chunky 'Bieber' necklace among others. She had her blonde hair tied in a messy bun. Justin Bieber also kept his look at casual best as he opted for a simple grey hoodie from his fashion line 'Drew'. He accessorised his look with a simple black baseball cap. He captioned the video by tagging DJ Khaled and Drake as the couple played their new track while enjoying their ride. He also tagged Lamborghini’s official Instagram account in the post.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's video

Celebrities comment on Justin Bieber's post

As he shared the video on his Instagram handle, DJ Khaled showed his love and support to the couple by commenting, “Luv Brother !” Justin Bieber's close friend Jaden Smith also took to the comments section and commented, “This video is a movie”. A lot of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s fans also flooded the comments section of the post. Here is a look at the comments by DJ Khaled and Jaden Smith.

DJ Khaled and Drake’s Popstar

Record producer DJ Khaled and rapper Drake recently collaborated for two new songs Popstar and Greece. Drake announced the release of official music videos on his Instagram. DJ Khaled and Drake’s Popstar video on Youtube has close to 6 million views on the song on Youtube. With Justin Bieber also loving the song, the number of views and hits might increase more on Youtube in the coming days. Here is a look at the DJ Khaled and Drake’s Popstar.

