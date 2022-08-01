Sylvester Stallone Calls Out 'Parasite Producers' Over 'Rocky' Spinoff; Deets Inside

Seasoned actor Sylvester Stallone recently called out Rocky producer Irwin Winkler for holding back the actor's ownership rights to the film franchise while accusing them of creating a new character for the Rocky spinoff Drago without even keeping him in the loop. For the unversed, Sylvester Stallone has so far appeared in all eight Rocky and Creed movies. However, the actor revealed that he won't be appearing in the forthcoming Creed III film.

Sylvester Stallone slams Rocky producers for exploiting franchise

Sylvester Stallone recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos indicating how he was backstabbed by the Rocky producer Irvin Winkler and his longtime friend and former costar Dolph Lundgren. In the caption, he slammed Irwin Wrinkler by referring to him as the most hated, untalented, decrepit producer in Hollywood.

The caption read, “After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY ! Presumed to be the most hated , untalented , decrepited , Producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago ? Throughout history so many artists in every industry ,recording , painting writing , you name it have been destroyed by these blood suckers Who have destroyed so many families , lining their pockets with other people work.. #parasite producers #exploited artists victims.” (sic)

While speaking earlier to Variety about not having ownership of the franchise, Stallone stated. “I mentioned it a few times because after “Rocky II” came out and made a ton of money and then “Rocky III” hit and made more than all of them, I said I’d like to have some ownership since I invented it. And that never happened. I have zero ownership of Rocky. Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault. It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious. You don’t want to ruffle the feathers of the golden goose.”

According to Screenrant, Stallone has time and again expressed his frustration over not having ownership of the Rocky franchise. In a 2019 interview, Winkler claimed he was 'surprised' by Sylvester's statement as the actor made millions off of the franchise despite not having ownership rights.

Image: AP