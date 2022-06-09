Taika Waititi And Girlfriend Rita Ora Engaged; Couple To Have 'low-key' Ceremony: Reports

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi have been romantically linked with each other for more than a year. The duo made their relationship official after indulging in PDA on the red carpet event of The Suicide Squad in 2021 in Los Angeles.

After dating each other for nearly 18 months, the couple is all set to make their relationship official. Reportedly, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have exchanged rings with each other and will soon have a 'low key' wedding ceremony.

Taika Waititi gets engaged to girlfriend Rita Ora

As per the reports by Page Six, a source close to the couple opened up about their relationship in a conversation with The UK Sun. The source revealed that Waititi and Ora have made 'simultaneous' wedding proposals and are all set to plan a 'low-key' ceremony that will be followed by a star-studded function later this summer. Adding to this, the source revealed to the portal-

"This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship."

For the unversed, Taika Waititi was earlier married to Chelsea Winstanley before their quiet separation a few years ago. They share two daughters namely Te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu. Following the filming of the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor-filmmaker was spotted with Rita Ora, which sparked their relationship rumours.

Rita Ora wishes Taika Waititi on Valentine's day

After making their relationship official on the premiere night of Suicide Squad 2, the couple is often seen dedicating heartfelt posts to each other. Earlier on Valentine's day, Rita Ora took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring Taika. Sharing the pictures, the 30-year-old singer penned a sweet note for her boyfriend. Rita wrote, "Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine’s Day bestie ❤️"

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Soo romantic couple @ritaora and @taikawaititi LOVE is in the air!!" while another wrote, "I think you two are my fave celeb couple!".

