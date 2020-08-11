Taika Waititi's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Details Inside

Since his debut movie, Taika Waititi has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career. Taika Waititi has been a part of nearly 23 blockbuster movies, most successful ones being the Thor movies and Jojo Rabbit. Take a look at the director’s detailed net worth as of 2020.

Taika Waititi net worth and assets

As per a report published in Showbizcheetsheet.com, Taika Waititi has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Converted in rupees, the director’s net worth sums up to nearly Rs 22,45,57,500 (Rs 22.45 crores). The report further adds that Taika Waititi’s income majorly generates from his directing, producing, and several acting gigs in the industry.

It was recently reported that Taika has bought a home in the LA hills, which was built in 1963 by the architect, Gerard Colcord. Reportedly, Taika splurged 3.5 million USD for the house. Reportedly, Taika has made two highest-grossing films in New Zealand, which are Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. The actor owns another house in LA, which costs around $2.4 million USD.

Recently, Taika Waititi took to his Twitter handle to auction a few jerseys 'to raise money for youth team development'. However, Taika mentioned that the jerseys have never seen an 'action'. Take a look:

My old stomping ground. PÅneke is auctioning these jerseys to raise money for youth team development. I've signed 3 you can bid on. To be clear, none of them have seen any action. Like my rugby career. And that's why my face is still perfect. #ponekefc #youbelong @ponekefc pic.twitter.com/jNubS1HPWQ — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 7, 2020

On the work front

Taika has directed and written the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale in the leading roles, Thor: Love and Thunder is a sequel to the much-loved film, Thor: Ragnarok. The upcoming movie will be the fourth movie to be released in the Thor saga. Directed by Taika Waititi, the much-anticipated film is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Expected to release in 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito and Kevin Feige, while the music is given by Mark Mothersbaugh.

