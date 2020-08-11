Taika Waititi Roped In By Marvel To Write And Direct 'Thor 4' And Other Movie News

With the film and TV industries gradually resuming production and starting their shooting schedules, there are many new updates coming in. Marvel recently confirmed the making of a 4th Thor film and revealed the director roped in for it. Harry Styles may be seen in a Disney film and actors Emma Stone and Brad Pitt may share the screen for a film. Here are the details and a few other movie highlights of the week.

Movie news highlights of the week

Taika Waititi roped in for Thor 4

With Marvel's history with solo movies, it had already established that all superheroes get featured in trilogy series. Films like Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor have all featured in trilogies before the end of Marvel's Phase 3. Though the makers ended Captain America and Iron Man's storyline in Avengers: Endgame, they left the story arc open for all the other characters. The makers have now confirmed that there will be a 4th Thor film. Marvel has already roped in Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, to write and direct this Thor film.

Bond 25 to star Rami Malek

The upcoming Bond 25 film is expected to mark Daniel Craig's final film in the Bond series. No Time To Die also features several returning cast members Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz. The film also stars Captain Marvel actor Lashana Lynch and Oscar Winner Rami Malek in the antagonist role. The film is currently scheduled to be released in November 2020.

Greta Gerwig approached for the Barbie movie

The Barbie movie was finally moved to Warner Bros last year. Suicide Squad actor Magot Robbie was also in talks of starring in the film. The production house was initially planning to rope in Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The makers later confirmed that Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig will helm the Barbie movie and will adapt the screenplay with Noah Baumbach.

Emma Stone and Brad Pitt to share screen space

After Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, director Daniel Chazelle is currently gearing up for his next Babylon which will be set in the silent era of the 1920s. Actor Emma Stone is in talks to join hands with the director for the film as she also prepares for Disney’s 101 Dalmatians prequel titled Cruella. According to reports, the makers are also in talks with Brad Pitt to star in the film.

Harry Styles in Disney?

Disney is all set for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The makers are all set to rope in the star cast and are in talks with multiple actors including Awkwafina, Halle Bailey, Jacob Tremblay, and Melissa McCarthy. Halle has been approached to play the lead character of Ariel and Disney is in talks with English singer Harry Styles to star in the lead role of Prince Eric.

