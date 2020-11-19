Taylor Lautner's Replacement By JJ Dashnaw In 'We Can Be Heroes' Upsets Twitterati

Yesterday, i.e. November 18, 2020, Netflix unveiled the first-look posters of Sharkboy and Lavagirl from the upcoming American superhero film titled We Can Be Heroes. As soon as the new posters made rounds on social media, it left Twitterati disappointed as they realised that Taylor Lautner has been replaced by JJ Dashnaw as the new Sharkboy in the Netflix Original. However, Taylor Dooley, who played Lavagirl in 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, will be seen reprising her in the highly-anticipated superhero drama.

Twitterati upset over Taylor Lautner's absence in the We Can be Heroes cast

Netflix shared a streak of posters to introduce everyone to the new Sharkboy and Lavagirl from their upcoming film titled We Can Be Heroes on their Twitter handle. The streamer also shed some light on the upcoming superhero film's plot and wrote, "Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)".

However, the announcement didn't go well with netizens as they were disheartened to realise the original Sharkboy, Taylor Lautner, will not be seen reprising his role in We Can Be Heroes.

Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)



WE CAN BE HEROES releases globally on Netflix on New Year's Day pic.twitter.com/W9RtNibQij — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 18, 2020

For the unversed, Taylor Lautner in Sharkboy and Lavagirl went on to become a fan favourite character ever since the original film released back in 2005. Now, although the reason behind him not reprising his role in the Netflix film is unclear, it is confirmed that JJ Dashnaw will be seen playing Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes.

As soon as the posters were released, they started trending on the micro-blogging platform as many expressed their disappointment with Dashnaw replacing Lautner in the upcoming film.

While one user expressed tweeting, "Ok let’s be completely honest here what is Taylor Lautner doing that he’s too busy to do the Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel", another wrote, "Taylor Lautner isn't playing shark boy in the new shark boy and lava girl?.... I don't want it". Meanwhile, We Can Be Heroes will premiere on Netflix globally on New Year's Day.

Check out some other reactions by Twitterati on Lautner's replacement below:

the new shark boy aint Taylor Lautner. I don’t want it. Cancelthe whole project — onyi🇨🇲 (@woahitslena) November 19, 2020

if taylor lautner is not reprising his role as sharkboy then frankly WHAT’S THE POINT



not to belittle alexa pena-vega but it’s sharkboy AND lavagirl not JUST lavagirl!!!! waaaaahhh — c 🍁 m i l l e (@camillot) November 19, 2020

emotional rollercoaster of the night is learning there's going to be a sequel to sharkboy and lavagirl and then discovering sharkboy won't be played by taylor lautner — 🛴 (@UnderageJames) November 19, 2020

but why isn’t taylor lautner going to be shark boy :( — Robin (@danielleannw) November 19, 2020

there’s gonna be a sharkboy and lavagirl sequel and taylor lautner isnt playing sharkboy dhmu pic.twitter.com/jDDivA7uDi — kyla mae ⚯͛ (@loonylvgood) November 19, 2020

