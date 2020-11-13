Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares The First Look Of 'We Can Be Heroes' With A Sweet Note

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share the first look of her new show 'We Can Be Heroes'. She also added a personal note about the show and what it meant to her. Take a look at her post and see fans' reaction to the same:

We Can Be Heroes first look

In the first picture, fans can spot Priyanka in a bold avatar. She is sporting short maroon hair with a white shirt and maroon skirt. She looks very serious and is walking out of a high tech set. There are two suited men behind her. In the next post, fans can spot Pedro Pascal, a Chilean-American actor, in a black outfit. He looks very serious and seems to be the leader of a team. In the third picture, fans can spot Boyd Holbrook in the avatar of a hero. He seems to be fighting a giant machine. In the last picture, fans can spot many children. They look very confident and it seems like they can take on anything.

The actor also added a long caption with her post which read: 'Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!!' and then she added more details about the We Can Be Heroes cast and producers. The actor then mentioned that the show would be a 'kid classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character'.

Many fans and celebs liked and commented on the post. One celeb added that they couldn't wait to watch the show with their niece and nephew and other fans mentioned that the actor looked good in the show. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

On the work front, the actor was last seen in The Sky Is Pink in 2019. The film was written and directed by Shonali Bose and cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Aditi Chaudhary alias Moose, Farhan Akhtar as Niren Chaudhary alias Panda, Zaira Wasim as Aisha Chaudhary and Rohit Suresh Saraf as Ishaan Chaudhary alias Giraffe.

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

