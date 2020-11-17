During the lockdown, Netflix has managed to keep its subscribers entertained. Over the last few months, Netflix has greeted its audience with several movies and shows which went on to become a huge hit all over the world. Netflix is now all set to release a new show to get into the festive mood with its new series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas. The show is a reality TV show about giving houses a makeover with Christmas theme. As the Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas release time. For all the people who are wondering about what time does Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas release on Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | 'Bicchoo Ka Khel': What Time Does 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' Release On ZEE5?

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas release date 2020

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas release date 2020 is going to be November 18, 2020. Which means that the show will be dropping on the streaming service giant tomorrow. All the viewers around the world can tune to Netflix from tomorrow and watch the Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas series.

Also Read | What Time Does Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Release On Disney Plus Hotstar?

What time does Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas release on Netflix

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas release time is expected to be at 12 AM PT like the other shows on Netflix. Subscribers of Netflix in India can stream the reality series from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, the feel-good house makeover show will be available to watch at 3 AM on November 18, 2020. For the viewers in Australia, Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas will be available to watch from 7 PM on Wednesday. The British audience can stream the series from 8 AM on Wednesday.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Inside Pixar' Release On Disney Plus Hotstar? Find Out

Also Read | 'Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh': What Time Does The Show Release On SonyLIV?

About Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Netflix's Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas series will be showing how Mr Christmas will give the makeover to various houses with the team of his ‘Elves”. The show features Benjamin Bradley in the lead role of Mr Christmas. The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “Interior designer Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley works with a trusty team of “elves” to help families transform their homes for the holidays.” With Christmas just around the corner, the show is expected to be a huge hit all over the world. Here is a look at the Netflix Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas series trailer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.