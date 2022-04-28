Taylor Swift And Chris Rock Make Good First Impression In 'Amsterdam' Official Trailer

Taylor Swift is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Amsterdam, in which she will be seen taking on a pivotal role alongside Chris Rock, John David Washington, Christian Bale and others. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 4, according to a report by USA Today, and Disney premiered a short glimpse of the film during the recent CinemaCon event. The movie has been directed by David O. Russell and fans can't wait to see Taylor Swift sharing the screen with some of the most popular actors in the industry.

Taylor Swift in Amsterdam trailer

According to the publication, the Amsterdam trailer saw the popular singer in a veiled fascinator as she arrived in black at her father's funeral. The emotionally exhausted actor breaks down before her late dad's body, as Chris Rock looks on. Rock is then heard saying, "You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid. You know who’s going to get in trouble? The Black men." The film is reportedly set in the 1930s, according to Variety and Chris Rock, John David Washington and Christian Bale's characters happen to find themselves at the centre of one of the most 'secret plots in American history'. The film will see them get into dangerous situations and come together to reach safety. CinemaCon took to its official Twitter account to introduce the film as they wrote-

"From @20thcentury and New Regency: a never-before-seen look at Amsterdam, an original romantic crime epic starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, @taylorswift13, and more coming November 4, 2022."

More about Amsterdam

Apart from the much-loved trio and Taylor Swift, the film will also feature Timothy Olyphant, Mike Myers, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alessandro Nivola and others. The movie will also see Margot Robbie in a pivotal role, who was recently in the news for her upcoming film, Barbie. Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro and Michael Shannon will also be seen in the upcoming film. The publication also spoke to Disney executive Tony Chambers, who opened up about Amsterdam. He described the film as an 'original romantic crime epic'.

