Taylor Swift Has Delivered Some Of Her Most Iconic Lyrics In Her 'Lover' Album

Taylor Swift is considered to be one of the biggest artists on the planet. Over the last decade, there has been a major transition in Taylor’s songs. Even though Taylor started out as a country singer and went on to give some of the greatest pop hits, the one thing that has remained constant is her iconic lyrics. Taylor Swift’s brand new Lover album is all about "Taytay", as she is affectionately referred to by her fans, shedding her snakeskin and transitioning into a new Taylor ready for the new decade. So take a look at some of the most iconic lyrics from the Lover album.

Most iconic lyrics from Lover

1. "I would be complex. I would be cool, they’d say I played the field before I found someone to commit to"

– The Man

These lyrics from the song The Man are the definition of the patriarchal society we live in. Taylor Swift in many of her interviews has highlighted the way women are perceived in society and in the music industry as well. Taylor Swift, in her documentary Miss Americana, has also highlighted this issue.

2. "Shade never made anybody less gay"

– You Need To Calm Down

You Need To Calm Down is no less than an LGBTQIA+ anthem. The song calls out the people who are obsessed with the idea of bringing down the community. These lyrics from the Lover album are more than enough to tell people why they need to “calm down”.

3. "Boys will be boys, where are the wise men?"

– Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince is a song that sums up the entire Lover album. These lyrics from this particular song call out the approach that people have while bringing up boys and girls. Many Swifties have speculated that these lyrics are also addressing the previous controversies that Taylor Swift had with Kanye West.

4. "Have I known you twenty seconds or twenty years"

– Lover

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, there is no better song out there that can express love better than this title track from the album. Many fans have speculated that this song by Taylor Swift describes her relationship with current boyfriend Joe Alwyn. No wonder this song was a chart-topper within hours of its release.

