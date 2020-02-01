Is Taylor Swift Engaged To Joe Alwyn? Fans Notice Massive Diamond Ring In 'Miss Americana'

Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana dropped on January 31, 2020. Taylor’s fans were quick to notice that Taylor was sporting a giant diamond ring during one of the scenes from Miss Americana. Taylor Swift’s fans cannot help but speculate that Taylor Swift may be engaged to her boyfriend and British actor Joe Alwyn. Read on to know more details about this story.

Taylor Swift engaged to Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana is a tell-all tale about Taylor’s career right from the time she started writing songs and released back-to-back albums. The documentary focuses on four areas namely, Taylor’s rise in the music industry and its controversies, her personal life, her political opinions, and Taylor entering into a brand new decade.

But while Taylor was discussing her political opinion and urging people to vote during the mid-term elections, Taylor’s fans were quick to notice that Taylor Swift was sporting a giant diamond ring on her finger. The massive rock was spotted by fans when Taylor was talking about breaking her silence on politics. She was talking about her distaste for Tennessee Republican Senator-elect Marsha Blackburn.

As this scene continues, Taylor Swift tells her parents Andrea and Scott and a few other members from her team that she wants to be on the right side of history. She says this before lifting up her left hand and revealing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Take a look.

@taylorswift13 is that a plaster on your hand or are you putting paper ring right Infront of our faces?



Engaged or cat injury? Things the fandom must know.#cats #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/aVuxZUdTQ4 — Evaaaah (@spooplord13) January 25, 2020

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary was directed by Lana Wilson. During an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, even Lana was asked about it. But the Miss Americana director chose to be tight-lipped about it and said that she herself did not notice it and plans to revisit that scene from the documentary. In the documentary, Taylor Swift herself talks about her relationship with Joe Alwyn and the British actor even made a cameo during one of the scenes.

💬 | "I was falling in love with someone who had a really, wonderfully, normal, balanced life. And we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private." 💕



– Taylor on her relationship with Joe Alwyn #MissAmericana pic.twitter.com/hNCCRlLOyF — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) January 31, 2020

Image Courtesy: Miss Americana documentary

