These Taylor Swift's Pictures Prove She Is Obsessed With Her Cats

There is no doubt that Taylor Swift has the most fun time with her cats. In fact, the Award-winning Grammy singer is so obsessed with cats that she even took classes at the cat school, where she crawled around like a cat. The singer even starred in the movie Cats as a cat. Taylor Swift has three cats - Olivia and Meredith, which are two Scottish folds. There is also an addition in the family Benjamin Button, the cat which was Adopted On The Set of 'ME!'

Taylor Swift and her cats

Also read: Taylor Swift's Bold Make-up Evolution And Everything You Need To Know About It

Like Olivia and Meredith, Benjamin Button is also named after a fictional character. His moniker was inspired by Benjamin Button starring Brad Pitt. Benjamin is the new cat in the family.

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm 🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019

In April 2019, Swift told a magazine that she has cats and she is obsessed with them. They’re very dignified and independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life, she said.

Hug your cat today. Or don’t, if your cat hates hugs. But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. 😸😸😸👱🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hCaiDJwF6Y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 29, 2019

I’m trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @PaulaAbdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic. pic.twitter.com/qf6iTLCUvV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 1, 2019

Swift is a fan of the medical-based drama Grey's Anatomy. She also named her Scottish fold after the character Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. Interestingly, Pompeo also made a cameo in Swift's Bad Blood music video.

Also read: Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johannson & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet

Image Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.