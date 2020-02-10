The Debate
These Taylor Swift's Pictures Prove She Is Obsessed With Her Cats

Hollywood News

Taylor Swift has three cats - Olivia and Meredith, which are two Scottish folds; there is also an addition in the family Benjamin Button. Read more to know

Taylor Swift

There is no doubt that Taylor Swift has the most fun time with her cats. In fact, the Award-winning Grammy singer is so obsessed with cats that she even took classes at the cat school, where she crawled around like a cat. The singer even starred in the movie Cats as a cat. Taylor Swift has three cats - Olivia and Meredith, which are two Scottish folds. There is also an addition in the family Benjamin Button, the cat which was Adopted On The Set of 'ME!'      

Taylor Swift and her cats

 Also read: Taylor Swift's Bold Make-up Evolution And Everything You Need To Know About It

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Like Olivia and Meredith, Benjamin Button is also named after a fictional character. His moniker was inspired by Benjamin Button starring Brad Pitt. Benjamin is the new cat in the family.

In April 2019, Swift told a magazine that she has cats and she is obsessed with them. They’re very dignified and independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life, she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Swift is a fan of the medical-based drama Grey's Anatomy. She also named her Scottish fold after the character Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. Interestingly, Pompeo also made a cameo in Swift's Bad Blood music video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also read: Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johannson & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Image Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram

 

 

Published:
