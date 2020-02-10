Taylor Swift's Bold Make-up Evolution And Everything You Need To Know About It

Taylor Swift is one of the most celebrated pop icons in the music industry. Her Netflix documentary Miss Americana is truly worth the time. The singing sensation has tons of accolades under her credit, including being the winner of a whopping 10 Grammy awards. Her deep powerful voice never fails to melt the hearts of her listeners.

Besides her record-smashing hits, Taylor Swift star is known for her stupendous fashion choices and makeup. Swift never fails to impress her fans with her ravishing fashion statements which make a lasting impression on her admirers. But lately what has truly grabbed one's attentions is Taylor Swift's trait of experimenting with her makeup. Take a look-

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram

Times when Taylor Swift's experimented with makeup

Taylor Swift's statement red lips

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram

As a teenager, the Love Story singer kept her makeup very simple and minimalistic. However, over the years, Taylor Swift started opting for some bright shades, especially for her lips. Over time, Taylor's bold red lips have become synonymous with her personality. The shade suits her skin tone perfectly and Swift carries it well perfectly.

Taylor's curly hair and bold lip colour

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift is one of those divas who look good in every hairstyle, be it wavy curly hair or sleek straight hairdo. For concerts, Taylor generally opts for curly hair accompanied by some bold makeup.

The Miss Americana star never fails to experiment with her makeup. In this photo, she can be seen wearing dark, chocolate brown lipstick with winged eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow. Taylor Swift is rocking this makeup look to the T.

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram

In this Taylor Swift's Instagram post, Taylor ditched her bold lip colour and is seen donning very subtle makeup. Her nude lips and cute hairdo are accentuating her overall look to a great extent. The 30-year old pop icon made heads turn when she stepped on the AMA red-carpet in a Julien Macdonald, high slit-olive green gown. To complete her look, Taylor Swift opted for black thigh-high boots and matching jewellery.

