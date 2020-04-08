Taylor Swift Oozes Oodles Of Glamour And Elegance In Black, See Pictures

Considered as one of the most dominant forces in the western music industry, Taylor Swift’s contribution to the music industry is immense, as the singer has a list of successful chartbusters under her belt. Taylor Swift, who is famous for her songs like ME! and Lover, is also considered as a fashionista, as the singer never fails to amaze her fans with her brave sartorial choices. However, it seems like Taylor Swift has a special place in her heart for the colour black, of which the singer’s Instagram handle is proof.

Taylor Swift's black outfits

As seen in the picture shared by Taylor, the singer can be seen donning a shimmery black one-piece outfit, which is very well-accessorised with a pitch-clack leather jacket. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair behind, Taylor Swift can be seen as a complete rock star in the picture, as she continues to entertain the audience despite unprecedented rain showers.

Recently, Taylor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her BFF, Selena Gomez. As seen in the picture shared, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift can be seen shelling out perfect BFF goals, as they both are seen in a black-coloured outfit for the event. While Selena Gomez is in an all-black jumpsuit, Taylor can be seen donning a black-one piece outfit, which is accessorised with a jacket and a black choker at the neck.

As seen in the picture shared, Taylor Swift can be seen donning an all-black hoodie jacket-dress. Swift completed her look with minimal makeup and wore black footwear to match with the dress.

In this picture, Taylor Swift can be seen donning a sequined sleeveless black jacket, under which the singer donned a white shirt. Take a look:

