Ivanka Trump's Joy At Super Pink Moon Not Appreciated As US Coronavirus Toll Rises

Amid Coronavirus crisis that has gripped the United States, the advisor to President and his daughter Ivanka Trump on March 8 posted about the Super Moon. Taking to Twitter, she shared NASA's post stating that Pink Moon will be largest supermoon of the year.

Tonight's Pink Moon will be the largest supermoon of the year. https://t.co/7lLFPUer8e — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 7, 2020

Netizens were quick to point out the gravity of the situation.

Have you seen the number of people who died in US from COVID-19 today?



That is the largest too. pic.twitter.com/aV6EF3EWVT — Cats and Chocolates (@CatsChocolates) April 8, 2020

THE PRINCESS HAS TWEETED FROM HER CASTLE WHILE WE SUFFER AND DIE — Emrata Phan-Paige (@PeakVentilators) April 7, 2020

Sorry but the largest super moon this year will be the one that sets on a Trump presidency this November — Mike Houlihan (@sapper01) April 7, 2020

Earlier, Ivanka had extended solidarity to Americans and the world saying that this will come to an end. Ivanka had posted a video in which she said, "Be kind to one another, show love and compassion. Express gratitude to those on the frontline. Stay safe. We will conquer this together." Further, the President's advisor had urged the people to maintain social distancing and save lives, with the most notable feature being that Ivanka appears to be under self-quarantine.

Pink Moon

As reported by EarthSky, the angular diameter of the supermoon was about 7% larger than the average size of a full moon, and around 14% bigger than the angular diameter of a micro-moon or mini-moon. It also added that one may notice that the full moon of this year will be particularly brighter. The supermoon is upto 14 percent bigger to 30 per cent brighter than an average full moon, meaning that the pink super moon is the biggest and the brightest of this year. However, this is not the first super moon of 2020. There have been one in February and one in March.

Trump's warning

Amidst an intense debate on side effects of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19, Trump has been actively promoting the drug as an option when there is no viable treatment for the dreaded virus which has so far taken more than 12,800 Americans' lives, including a record over 2,000 in just one single day on Tuesday.

After request to India to release Hydroxychloroquine, Trump on Tuesday warned of 'retaliation', if New Delhi stops the supply. The Trump administration has made Hydroxychloroquine as part of its Strategic National Stockpile amid Coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed 10,871 lives in US and 366,994 people are infected by it. In his press briefing on Tuesday, Trump said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the supply of Hydroxychloroquine adding that if India doesn't allow export, it may face retaliation.

Trump said, "I spoke to PM Modi, and I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?"

