Taylor Swift Reunites With Her Ex-boyfriend During Eras Tour | Watch

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been touring consistently ever since she kicked off her Eras Tour. Slated to end sometime in August, the Eras Tour is supposed to be a reflection of her ‘musical eras.’ It appears that she is also reflecting on her past by reuniting with one of her former exes.

3 things you need to know:

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour on March 17, 2023.

Swift dated Taylor Lautner over the course of several months in 2009.

She parted ways with singer-songwriter Joe Alwyn ahead of the tour.

Taylor Lautner arrives on stage with a backflip

During her Kansas City show, she brought a number of guests on stage to surprise her fans. One of the guest spots was held by none other than the Twilight star Taylor Lautner. As he made his way to the stage, Lautner performed a cartwheel while transitioning to a backflip. Other stars to join Lautner and Swift on stage were Joey King and Presley Cash.

🏟️| He said the flips were not planned but they just felt right😭 pic.twitter.com/qXaMYovI9g — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) July 8, 2023

The three were then featured in the newly launched music video to her song I Can See You. Cash and King were also part of the 2011 music video for Swift’s song Mean. Lautner had also inspired Taylor to write her song Back to December.

The show was on the re-release of her album Speak Now

During the show, Taylor Swift unveiled six surprise songs from The Vault which she refers to as her bank her bank of unreleased songs. The new songs feature substantial star power with featured artists Hayley Williams from Paramore and rock band Fall Out Boy.

(Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome | Image: TaylorSwift/Twitter)

Moreover, the singer finally unveiled the re-mastered version of her 2010 album, Speak Now. When she had first announced the album, Taylor said that her album featured songs which contained “brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness."