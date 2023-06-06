Taylor Swift Adds An Indian Touch To Her Styling In Karma Music Video

Taylor Swift's music video for Karma delighted fans with numerous easter eggs. Which further prompted dedicated Swifties to analyze every detail. Recently, a new detail has surfaced regarding one of Taylor's looks in the music video.

As part of her elaborate accessories, the singer adorned a stack of gold bangles, which were sourced from an Indian brand. This discovery has added another intriguing layer to the visual aesthetics of the music video and further highlights her attention to detail and cultural influences.

Indian jewellery gets highlighted in the video

(Taylor Swift sports Indian jewellery for the Karma music video | Image: Taylor Swift/YouTube)



The bangles take center stage as a captivating accessory in Taylor's look. They truly shine through, quite literally, as they can be seen adorning her hands while she holds the filament of a life-size bulb in which she appears to be standing. This particular scene creates a visually striking moment, showcasing the beauty and significance of the bangles.

Taylor Swift's love for Indian jewellery

(Taylor Swift sports hoops from an Indian brand in the Anti-Hero music video | Image: Taylor Swift/YouTube)

The stack of bangles worn by her in the music video were gold pala bangles. These bangles are crafted using bronze as the base material and are then plated with 22k gold, adding a luxurious touch to the accessory. In a previous music video for Anti-Hero, she was seen wearing a pair of juicy Sunday hoops in a soft teal shade by the same Indian brand.

Taylor Swift to bring Eras tour to India?

(Taylor Swift during her Eras tour | Image: taylorswift/Instagram)

Many fans have taken Taylor's India connect in the music videos - both from her Midnight album - as an easter egg for a potential India concert of the Eras tour. Taylor's Eras tour was initially a US-only tour but the singer recently announced added shows in Argentina and Brazil. Taylor sporting not one but 2 Indian designs back to back may be an indication for an India tour to come.

