Taylor Swift Calls Out 2020 Census For 'brutal' Transgender Erasure; Read Here

Singer Taylor Swift is known to be politically outspoken and never shies away from using her voice to speak out on important issues. After she vowed to vote out Trump just weeks ago, the singer spoke out about Transgender Rights during Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2020. The singer participated in the event that commemorates the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots that helped ignite the modern gay rights movement.

Taylor Swift on transgender erasure of 2020 Census

Wishing everyone for Pride Month, Swift said that the Stonewall Inn has been a symbol of rebellion in the face of oppression, and a safe place for people. The singer also revealed that she was lucky enough to be able to perform last summer at the historic New York gay bar with her friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Taylor Swift then lauded the US Supreme Court's ruling in favour of the LGBTQ community protecting them from workplace discrimination and called it a "really good step forward". She further added that they still have a long way to go.

An important message from @taylorswift13 on #StonewallDay happening NOW on @LogoTV's YouTube & FB. To donate, text REBEL to 243725. pic.twitter.com/rpHtDU7PF1 — Pride Live (@REALPRIDELIVE) June 26, 2020

Taylor stated that the Equality Act has not yet been passed and that needs to happen. Swift further said, "I got my census the other day and there were two choices for gender: there was male and female. And that erasure was so upsetting, the erasure of transgender and nonbinary people".

She further said that not collecting data on a particular community is a ''brutal way'' to dismiss them. Talking about the upcoming voting, Taylor Swift said, "Obviously we all need to exercise our right to vote this year and check our absentee ballot policy in our states, and we need to make sure we elect people who care about all communities".

Other speakers during Pride Live's Stonewall Day Livestream include former President Barack Obama, singers Katy Perry and Demi Lovato, actor George Takei, and actress Cynthia Erivo.

This statement from the singer comes just weeks after she vowed to vote out Donald Trump in the November elections. Taylor also called out President Donald Trump for "stoking the fires of white supremacy" and threatening violence against the Black Lives Matter protesters. Swift has been quite active throughout the last month and has spoken out about a lot of political and social issues. She recently announced that she will be giving her employees a holiday for Juneteenth to celebrate the freedom of Black Americans.

