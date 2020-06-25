Taylor Swift To Participate In Stonewall Day Virtual Event Along With Obama, Ellen, & Demi

Taylor Swift is all set to make an appearance for the Stonewall Pride event on June 26, 2020. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a virtual even being organised this year to avoid further spread of the virus. Apart from Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, Demi Lovato, and Ellen DeGeneres will also be taking part in this event.

Taylor Swift joins Stonewall Day virtual event lineup

Stonewall Day is an important event for the American LGBTQ community. Stonewall Day is celebrated every year on June 26, 2020. This day marks the New York Police Department’s raid on a gay bar in 1969. The backlash from this raid led to the Stonewall riots, which is considered to be the base of the modern gay rights movement.

But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, this annual Pride march for the Stonewall Day has been cancelled. Instead, a virtual Stonewall Day Event has been organised. This event will take place on June 26, 2020, from 12:24 p.m. EDT to 3 p.m. EDT. This virtual event has a star-studded lineup that includes Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, Demi Lovato. Katy Perry, Donatella Versace, and many more.

Taylor Swift and all of these celebrities will be speaking at the event which will be then streamed through various platforms. This Stonewall Day Event is also a benefit. This benefit has been organised to support LGBTQ organisations that are facing financial hardships due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organisations like The Ally Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatin@ Coalition, and Trans Lifeline will all be receiving support through the event.

But this is not the first time Taylor Swift has openly supported the LGBTQIA+ community. Taylor wrote a song titled You Need To Calm Down in her seventh studio album Lover. This song was dedicated to the community and was also a social commentary on the people who do not support LGBTQIA rights. This song is also considered an anthem by the community due to its lyrics and also the amount of gay and trans celebrities being featured in its music video.

