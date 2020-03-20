Taylor Swift Calls Her Mother Andrea A Hero In Her Life; Here Is Why

In an interview given in the recent past, Taylor Swift broke out the news of her mother’s ill-health and revealed that she is suffering from a brain tumour. Speaking about the same, the singer revealed that Andrea Swift was going through treatment for cancer when the doctors found out a tumour in her brain.

Currently, the singer's mother is undergoing treatment for the tumor. Adding to the same, Taylor revealed that the symptoms of a brain tumour are different from cancer. The singer also said that it was a hard time for her family.

Andrea is a real-life hero

Talking about her mother’s role in her success, Taylor revealed that Andrea is her guiding force. Swift added that she talks to Andrea first about every decision she makes and it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness. According to a leading daily, Andrea Swift's cancer treatment is documented in the much-loved documentary, Miss Americana, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The show is available on Netflix.

Coming to Swift, the singer is considered one of the most dominant forces in the western music industry. Taylor Swift’s contribution to the music industry is immense, as the singer has a list of successful chartbusters under her belt. Taylor, who is famous for her songs like ME! and Lover, has also made it to the news with her explosive statements and outspoken nature.

