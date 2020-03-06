Taylor Swift Donates A Fortune To Relief Efforts After Tornado Tears Up Middle Tennessee

A deadly storm ripped through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning, knocking out electricity for nearly 50,000 customers, destroying homes, businesses, and schools and damaging some of Nashville's popular tourist attractions. Reportedly, tornadoes roared up to 165 mph and killed at least twenty-five people, including five children under the age of 13. As per reports, the unfortunate natural calamity was the third to tear through downtown Nashville, after twisters ripped through the city in 1933 and 1998, as mentioned by the National Weather Service.

As seen as the news of the unfortunate incident broke out, celebrities across the world expressed their concern and took to their social media handle to provide monetary and material relief to the ones who suffered. However, Taylor Swift went the extra mile to provide support to the people.

Taylor Swift is among the many Hollywood celebrities who is known for her philanthropist work, which runs across the globe. As soon as the news of the Tennessee tornado made headlines, the singer nearly donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which supports the communities hit and nonprofit organisations, which are busy helping the victims of the deadly storm.

Encouraging her fans to donate, Taylor Swift recently took to her Instagram handle and wrote that "Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,". Earlier, Taylor Swift had also donated $1 million to Lousiana Fund relief. Take a look:

Taylor on Twitter:

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

Fans React:

Sending love to everyone in Tennessee 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vdw3KdjvrV — 🦋𝓒𝚊𝚛𝚘🦋 (@carowhatyouwant) March 3, 2020

You're an angel and we love u so much, your kindness inspires me a lot ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Matheus wanna get it right 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@MatheuSwifUrie) March 3, 2020

