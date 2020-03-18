Taylor Swift's Cat Meredith Grey Is A 'self-quarantining' Expert, Here's Adorable Proof

While experts around the world are claiming that “social distancing” is the key to slowing the spread of Coronavirus, people are taking the self-isolation advice seriously. Among them are Taylor Swift and her cat, who are practicing social distancing in the best way possible. Taylor Swift recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her cat Meredith Grey practicing self-quarantine.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a major loss to the entertainment industry. Several TV and movie productions have been halted and people are practicing social distancing as much as possible. Celebrities are promoting the concept of social distancing and self-quarantine through social media.

Taylor Swift is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The global pop star knows how to keep her fans or 'Swifties' engaged. Taylor is the latest celebrity to join the league of celebrities to spread awareness about Coronavirus. However, Taylor Swift has found the most adorable way to do it.

Recently, Taylor Swift took to Instagram and shared a picture of her adorable cat Meredith Grey. In this picture, her cat has found a cozy spot for herself to protect herself from the virus. In the picture, Meredith is sitting in her little house. Taylor Swift also added the sweetest caption to this picture. She wrote, “Fro Meredith, self-quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith. (sic)” Check out Taylor Swift’s adorable post here:

As mentioned earlier, Coronavirus has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill and the virus has created tremendous panic globally. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to be tested positive for Coronavirus. Soon, actor Idris Elba also confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Many sports personalities have also tested positive for Coronavirus.

