Tencent Announces PUBG Mobile-themed Original Web Series In Hindi

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation and Tencent Games distribution. Battle Royale genre is growing exponentially in gaming. However, with PUBG’s popularity, Tencent has also announced something special for its fans. PUBG is also known for collaborating with several popular entertainment sources like Mission Impossible, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and The Walking Dead.

PUBG themed series

Tencent recently announced a new PUBG Mobile-themed web series for Indian fans, named Dosti Ka Naya Maidan. The series is set to have five episodes. The story will focus on the popular PUBG Mobile players from different walks of life. The entire series will be streamed on PUBG Mobile India’s official YouTube channel.

Cast and Episode List

In the series, each episode will tell a new story about PUBG Mobile players and tell how the game developed their friendship. The details of the cast and crew are under the wraps. But we know that Ranjan Rai, Badree, Chainmai, Alam Khan, Arnav Bhasin, Rawknew, Kronten, Tanvi Laher, and Radhakrishna will be featured in the first episode. Tencent will be sharing more details as we move into the next decade. Tencent will also be revealing more information about the cast and behind the scenes before episodes are aired.

PUBG has had a strong reception just after it released. People from all over the world played and enjoyed the game. The game also became instantly popular in India and PUBG fans have been playing the game on a binge. Gamers have developed their skills playing the game and have been live streaming on Twitch and other streaming platforms as well. Tencent Games’ PUBG themed series will be in Hindi language. PUBG mobile originals will go live on Christmas on its Youtube channel.

