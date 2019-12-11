One of the fastest-growing game in 2019 was the multiplayer Battle Royale game Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds or PUBG. The game was a massive hit among players and rose to popularity in its initial release days for mobile. The game has been played by over millions over the last few years and the mobile version of the game has dominated its sales. In India alone, the game garnered immense popularity and became a raging success.

PUBG Mobile To Get An Upgraded Security System To Address In-Game Hacking

Currently, PUBG has a rivalry with many Battle Royale games, like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty. In the past couple of months Call of Duty has climbed up the charts for becoming the highest download game on mobile. Ever since the popularity of the Battle Royale Games, there has been an emergence of several bugs and hackers. The hackers are known to add mods in the game which helps them with better gameplay giving them leverage over other players. This issue has been taken seriously by the PUBG developers.

The PUBG MOBILE team has been taking down hackers relentlessly, and and we need your help to deliver a knockout blow to cheaters 👊💥 We're preparing another upgrade to the security system and your data reports can make it more effective. Lets “Pan” them all! pic.twitter.com/eBAWrBDYQm — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 10, 2019

The developers have mentioned on social media that they want to maintain a safe online playing environment for all its players. If a gamer is caught using mods or hacks they are faced with instant termination or simply banned from the game. Recently, the makers of the game have admitted that due to the rise in the number of hackers they have upgraded their security protocols. The makers mentioned in an open letter that sheds light on the details to their new security update.

Currently, it has been discussed among the makers that they may ban players caught hacking for ten years. They have admitted that hackers ruin the experience for everyone and must be dealt with strictly. Many other games with a similar format have also upgraded their security protocols following the rise of hacking in the mobile section. In PUBG specifically, the makers have made special efforts to identify and tackle hackers without them being reported.

