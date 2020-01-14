'Tenet', 'No Time To Die' And Other Exciting Hollywood Releases In 2020

It is time to buckle up for the upcoming movies in 2020. Last year was pretty exciting in terms of movies and storylines. However, this year, we are going to receive more action, drama, and adventure films from many directors in Hollywood and world cinema. Some franchises and character portrayals are even coming to an end, like Daniel Craig’s portrayal of James Bond in No Time To Die. Some of the most anticipated Hollywood releases in 2020, like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, will also be out soon. And after 30 years, Tom Cruise’s fans are getting another instalment in Top Gun as well. Let’s take a look at the most anticipated Hollywood releases in 2020.

No Time To Die

No Time To Die will mark as the last on-screen appearance of Daniel Craig as James Bond. The movie will conclude Daniel’s storyline as James Bond. Rami Malek is also starring as the antagonist in the film.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson will feature as the protagonist in her first standalone movie. After Avengers Endgame, many did not think there would be a Black Widow film. Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star in Black Widow.

Tenet

After the success of Dunkirk, Nolan is coming back with a mind-whirling film called Tenet. This film is an espionage thriller. It features Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

Birds Of Prey

Harley Quinn gets her own standalone film. In this, she will be teaming up with the baddies of DC. And with the release of the trailer, DC fans are finally happy.

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot will return in this second instalment of Wonder Woman franchise. Chris Pratt will also be returning for the film. Wiig will be playing the antagonist Cheetah in the Patty Jenkins directorial.

Top Gun: Maverick

After a span of 30 years, Tom Cruise is returning as Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. This sequel to the 80s classic was long-awaited. The film also features Val Kilmer and Miles Teller, among the others.

