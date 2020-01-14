'The Hangover' And Similar Movies That Will Urge You To Throw A Party 'right Now'!

When you are watching a party movie, you wish to be in one of them and these movies gives you ideas for your next party. These movies are fun and good to watch with friends. It can also give you hilarious ways to take trips with friends.

Let’s take Hangover as an example. This movie is one of the best party movies which gives you high hopes and urges you to party right away. Just like Hangover, have a look at the similar movies that you take party inspiration from:

Movies that will make you throw a party right away

Superbad

In this film, two high school boys plan on to throw the biggest party but unfortunately, it gets hard on them and gets them in trouble. This is one of the best party movies released in the year 2007. You can watch the full movie on Netflix right away.

Read: Adam Sandler's Classic Comedy Movies That Are A Must-watch For Every Fan

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

Van Wilder is one of the most famous guys on the campus. He has no interest or hurries to graduate. He spends his whole time organizing parties and stays on the same campus for almost 6 years. He turns out to be a party tiger who does not care about anything else. Eventually, he meets a journalist who encourages him to finish his degree.

Read: Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan's Net Worth, Career And Movies; Read More Here

Old School

3 thirty-year old men are depressed and stressed out about their same boring life and start thinking about their old days and how cool they were back in college. Eventually, they plan to open a fraternity house and party. The party scenes in this movie will definitely make you throw a house party today.

Read: Henry Cavill's 'Superman', 'The Witcher' And Other Movies You Must Check Out

Project X

Three anonymous seniors from high school, who are determined to make their mark at long last. Underage school seniors throw a party and there are hilarious scenes that will make you go crazy and wonder if all this really happens. The movie is out of control.

Read: Kriti Sanon's Style File From Movies To Take Inspiration From

Picture credits: Youtube Screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.