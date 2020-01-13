Henry Cavill's 'Superman', 'The Witcher' And Other Movies You Must Check Out

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is a widely popular English actor. He began his career with roles in the feature adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo and I Capture the Castle. He went on to act in several acclaimed movies and portrayed some fine characters on screen.

Henry Cavill: 10 Best Roles

Immortals (2011)

This film marks one of Cavill's first starring roles which helped to reach the next phase of his career. He plays Theseus, a man who is chosen to lead an army against the evil King Hyperion who is in search of a weapon that could wipe out humanity. Fans had fun with the violent tale of Greek mythology and thought Cavill makes for an effective hero.

Justice League (2017)

This movie was one of the most anticipated movies of that year. Cavill returned as Superman and fans were all geared up to see the stalwarts of the DCEU together for the first time on the silver screen. But a CGI lip malfunction and other behind-the-scenes issues saw the team-up movie fail at the box office as well as making an impression on the fans.

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman was another highly-anticipated DC film that didn't manage to live up to expectations. The movie is set in the aftermath of Man of Steel where Bruce Wayne sees Superman as a threat rather than a saviour. The movie was criticized for its dark take on its heroes. Still, there were plenty of people who loved Zack Snyder's dark tone. Both Cavill and Affleck were praised for the characters they played.

Tristan + Isolde (2006)

Before Cavill became a star, he had to take up supporting roles. Tristan + Isolde stars James Franco and Sophia Myles as the titular couple and Cavill played the role of Franco's best friend and loyal partner in battle. The movie failed to make much of an impact at the box office, but Cavill had the chance to show off his warrior side.

Whatever Works (2009)

Actors are always ready to work with Woody Allen and this film marked the collaboration between Henry Cavill and the renowned director. Cavill got the rare opportunity to show off his comedic side in Whatever Works. Fans generally love Woody Allen's unique New York stories.

Man Of Steel (2013)

Taking on the role of Superman must be a daunting task for any actor, especially for one who is not yet famous. Cavill was still an emerging star when he was chosen to take over the iconic role in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, which portrayed a more controversial Superman. The movie received a mixed response from critics while the audiences enjoyed this new take and Cavill's performance. Henry gave audiences a more tortured hero, which fans appreciated.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Cavill has always been a popular choice for James Bond after Daniel Craig stepped down. While that remains to be seen, he did get to partake in the spy game with Guy Ritchie's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Based on the series from the '60s, Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer star as an American and a Russian agent who are forced to team up and stop a criminal organization from acquiring nuclear weapons. The movie surprised many as a fun, stylish and clever throwback spy adventure.

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

One of Henry's first sword-fighting roles was this superb retelling of the classic tale by Alexandre Dumas, The Count of Monte Cristo. James Caviezel stars as Edmond Dantes, who is betrayed by his best friend by stealing his wife and imprisoning him has. Years later, Dantes escapes and sets out to seek revenge. Cavill plays Dantes' grown son who is put in the middle of the quest for vengeance.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Henry Cavill once again joined the spy genre in one of its biggest franchises. Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the sixth instalment in the series. Cavill plays a CIA operative joining Hunt on the mission. The film once again shows that Cruise is willing to do just about anything to impress fans of this series. The action sequences are some of the most mind-blowing you're likely to see on film and Cavill makes for a wonderful foil for Cruise.

The Witcher (2019)

Henry Cavill portrayed the character of Geralt of Rivia in the series The Witcher. This series is an adaptation of the very popular game of the same name. Both the fans and critics totally loved the first season and are waiting eagerly for the second one.

