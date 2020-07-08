Tom Cruise Tries Hard To Be A Nice Person, I Was Scared Of Him, Says Thandie Newton

In an interview with a leading news daily, Hollywood actor Thandie Newton recently opened up about feeling ‘insecure’ while working with Tom Cruise and admitted to being scared of the actor. In her interview, Thandie Newton, who worked with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible II, revealed that Tom Cruise was not happy with what she was doing with her lines while shooting. Adding to the same, Thandie Newton revealed that Cruise, at one point, got ‘so frustrated’ that he proposed they switch roles, and that she should play his character while he’d play her’s. Calling the proposal ‘unhelpful’, Thandie Newton remarked that it pushed her to insecurity and into a place of terror.

Thandie Newton called the situation a ‘real shame’ and revealed that she called filmmaker Jonathan Demme and informed him how terrible the experience had been. Thandie remarked that Jonathan was very sweet to her and slammed her for not backing herself. The actor revealed that Tom Cruise never apologised to her and claimed that the actor tries ‘super-hard’ to be a nice person and often succumbs to the pressure on the sets.

All about Mission impossible II

Starring Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott and Thandie Newton in the leading roles, Mission: Impossible II follows the story of an IMF agent, who is sent to Sydney to find and destroy a genetically modified disease called "Chimera". Helmed by John Woo, Mission Impossible II also stars actors Ving Rhames, Richard Roxburgh, John Polson and Brendan Gleeson in prominent roles. Released in the year 2000, the movie made a business of 54.64 crores USD during its run at the box office.

Franchise movies delayed

The much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is now getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. As per a report by a leading news publication, the seventh film was scheduled to be shot in Italy. However, the decision was dropped considering the unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

