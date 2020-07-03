When Tom Cruise Broke His Ankle And Yet Completed His Stunt, Watch Video

Tom Cruise is one of the most loved American film actors in Hollywood. On July 3, 2020, the actor turned 58 years old. Over the years, he has garnered a global fan following with his acting as well as doing his own stunts in films. Be it scaling the world's tallest building like Dubai's Burj Khalifa, hanging off the side of an aeroplane in the air, or diving into the sea midflight, he has done it all. A lot of his die-hard fans will remember that once, Tom Cruise continued to do his stunts even after his ankle was broken? Take a look at the clip here.

Tom Cruise's stunt in Mission Impossible: Fallout

While Tom Cruise was on a British chat show, for promoting his film Mission Impossible – Fallout he talked about how his ankle broke while shooting. The host of the show showed fans clips where Tom Cruise is seen breaking his ankle.

In the clip, it is seen that in the film, Tom Cruise is chasing down Henry Cavill’s character on the rooftop. While talking about the clip Tom told the host that it was what he was supposed to do. He had to run across and hit the side of the wall. After which he had to pull himself over. Take a look at the clip here.

After this Tom Cruise also said that he was connected to safety wires because he had to get a full tilt and then hit the wall and that was the stunt. He then added he was after Henry in the scene and jokingly expressed that it is all because of the Man of Steel actor.

In the video shown at the show, the fans also got to see three different angles on how his ankle broke. in the first video, fans can see the third-person perspective shot and in the second one fans can see the side shot of the accident. After this in the third video fans get to see the front view of the stunt and how even after breaking his ankle he is seen walking past the camera and complete the shot.

Now Tom Cruise will be seen in the sequel of the 1986 hit film Top Gun. It was reported that the film Top Gun: Maverick was still being shot and had to stop in March due to the pandemic. Take a look at the trailer here.

