Tom Cruise Movies Quiz: Check Out How Much You Know About The 'Mission Impossible' Star

Tom Cruise is one of the most popular actors around the world. He has appeared in several blockbuster movies that received appreciation from the audiences. July 3 marks the actor's birthday. As the Top Gun star turns 58 today, check out this quiz to know how much you know about the Hollywood star-

Tom Cruise movie quiz

1. When was Tom Cruise’s debut movie Endless Love released?

1980

1981

1982

1983

2. On what rank Tom Cruise’s character was in Top Gun?

Rear Admiral

Captain

Commander

Lieutenant

3. Born on the Fourth of July was based on who’s autobiography?

Ron Kovic

Christopher McCandless

Howard Hughes

Ron Woodroof

4. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s characters in Far and Away moves to America from which country?

Australia

Ireland

Mexico

France

5. What is the name of Tom Cruise’s character in Oblivion?

Ethan Hunt

Jack Harper

John Anderton

Jack Reacher

6. The Color of Money was a sequel of which film?

The Outsiders

Risky Business

The Hustlers

The Firm

7. Tom Cruise’s Eyes Wide Shut marks the last film of which director?

Stanley Kubrick

Alfred Hitchcock

Roman Polanski

Michael Mann

8. Tom Cruise performs a stunt on The Burj Khalifa in which Mission Impossible movie?

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

9. For which film did Tom Cruise receive an Academy Award Best Actor nomination?

Jerry Maguire

Magnolia

Tropic Thunder

Minority Report

10. Who was Tom Cruise’s co-star in Rain Man that won Best Actor at Oscars 1989?

Jack Nicholson

Henry Fonda

Al Pacino

Dustin Hoffman

11. Tom Cruise has worked with Brad Pitt in which film?

The Vampire’s Interview

All the Right Moves

The Interview with the Vampire

A Few Good Men

12. “Live. Die. Repeat” is the tagline of which Tom Cruise movie?

Top Gun

Days of Thunder

The Last Samurai

Edge of Tomorrow

13. Which of these Tom Cruise movie is a reboot of a popular franchise?

The Others

The Mummy

Top Gun

War of the Worlds

14. What is Top Cruise’s character name in Losin’ It?

Dave

Wendell

Woody

Johnny Hotrocks

15. What was the profession of Tom Cruise’s character in 'The Firm'?

Entrepreneur

FBI Agent

Hitman

Lawyer

Tom Cruise movie quiz Answers

