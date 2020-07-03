Tom Cruise Movies Quiz: Check Out How Much You Know About The 'Mission Impossible' Star

Tom Cruise is one of the most popular actors around the world. He has appeared in several blockbuster movies that received appreciation from the audiences. July 3 marks the actor's birthday. As the Top Gun star turns 58 today, check out this quiz to know how much you know about the Hollywood star-
Tom Cruise movie quiz
1. When was Tom Cruise’s debut movie Endless Love released?
2. On what rank Tom Cruise’s character was in Top Gun?
- Rear Admiral
- Captain
- Commander
- Lieutenant
3. Born on the Fourth of July was based on who’s autobiography?
- Ron Kovic
- Christopher McCandless
- Howard Hughes
- Ron Woodroof
4. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s characters in Far and Away moves to America from which country?
- Australia
- Ireland
- Mexico
- France
5. What is the name of Tom Cruise’s character in Oblivion?
- Ethan Hunt
- Jack Harper
- John Anderton
- Jack Reacher
6. The Color of Money was a sequel of which film?
- The Outsiders
- Risky Business
- The Hustlers
- The Firm
7. Tom Cruise’s Eyes Wide Shut marks the last film of which director?
- Stanley Kubrick
- Alfred Hitchcock
- Roman Polanski
- Michael Mann
8. Tom Cruise performs a stunt on The Burj Khalifa in which Mission Impossible movie?
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout
9. For which film did Tom Cruise receive an Academy Award Best Actor nomination?
- Jerry Maguire
- Magnolia
- Tropic Thunder
- Minority Report
10. Who was Tom Cruise’s co-star in Rain Man that won Best Actor at Oscars 1989?
- Jack Nicholson
- Henry Fonda
- Al Pacino
- Dustin Hoffman
11. Tom Cruise has worked with Brad Pitt in which film?
- The Vampire’s Interview
- All the Right Moves
- The Interview with the Vampire
- A Few Good Men
12. “Live. Die. Repeat” is the tagline of which Tom Cruise movie?
- Top Gun
- Days of Thunder
- The Last Samurai
- Edge of Tomorrow
13. Which of these Tom Cruise movie is a reboot of a popular franchise?
- The Others
- The Mummy
- Top Gun
- War of the Worlds
14. What is Top Cruise’s character name in Losin’ It?
- Dave
- Wendell
- Woody
- Johnny Hotrocks
15. What was the profession of Tom Cruise’s character in 'The Firm'?
- Entrepreneur
- FBI Agent
- Hitman
- Lawyer
Tom Cruise movie quiz Answers
1. When was Tom Cruise’s debut movie Endless Love released?
2. On what rank Tom Cruise’s character was in Top Gun?
3. Born on the Fourth of July was based on who’s autobiography?
4. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s characters in Far and Away moves to America from which country?
5. What is the name of Tom Cruise’s character in Oblivion?
6. The Color of Money was a sequel of which film?
7. Tom Cruise’s Eyes Wide Shut marks the last film of which director?
8. Tom Cruise performs a stunt on The Burj Khalifa in which Mission Impossible movie?
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
9. For which film Tom Cruise received Academy Award Best Actor nomination?
10. Who was Tom Cruise’s co-star in Rain Man that won Best Actor at Oscars 1989?
11. Tom Cruise has worked with Brad Pitt in which film?
- The Interview with the Vampire
12. “Live. Die. Repeat” is the tagline of which Tom Cruise movie?
13. Which of these Tom Cruise movie is a reboot of a popular franchise?
14. What is Top Cruise’s character name in Losin’ It?
15. What was the profession of Tom Cruise’s character in The Firm?
