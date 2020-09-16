'The Babysitter' Cast's Net Worth Is More Than The Film's Box Office Collection; Read More

The Babysitter released on October 13, 2017. Starring Bella Thorne, Juda Lewis, Robbie Amell, Samara Weaving in the leading roles, The Babysitter follows the story of a young boy, whose life takes an unexpected turn for the worst when he tries to spy on his babysitter. Take a look at The Babysitter cast's net worth.

Bella Thorne’s net worth:

As per a report published on Celebritynetworth.com, Bella’s net worth is estimated to be around 12 Million USD. Converted in rupees, her net worth becomes Rs 89.16 crores. The report further adds that Bella owns a $2 million (Rs 14.86 crores) home in Sherman Oaks, California, which is currently on sale for 2.55 million USD.

Reportedly, Bella earns about $65,000 – $100,000 (Rs 48,29,987-74,30,750) for a single Instagram sponsored post. Bella also owns a mountaintop mansion in Topanga, California, which costs around 3.3 million USD, which is around Rs 24.51 crores.

Robbie Amell's net worth

As per a report published in Celebritynetworth.com, Robbie Amell’s net worth is estimated to be around 2 million USD. Converted in rupees the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 14,70,22,500 (Rs 14.70 crores). Robbie is a Canadian-American actor and is best known for his work in the much-acclaimed films like Life with Derek, True Jackson, VP, Unnatural History, and Revenge. Besides acting, Robbie has also produced many movies.

Samara Weaving's net worth

As reported by celebsupdate.com, Hollywood actor Samara Weaving’s net worth is estimated to be around 3 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 22,05,86,250 (Rs 22.05 crores). Weaving kickstarted her journey into the movie business with the much-acclaimed series Out of the Blue. However, the actor shot to prominence with her role as Indi Walker on the soap opera Home and Away.

Judah Lewis' net worth

A report published in richcelebrities.net claims that Judah Lewis’ net worth is estimated to be around 500-600 thousand USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth ranges from Rs 3.67 crores to 4.41 crores. Judah is best known for his work in Demolition with Jake Gyllenhaal. The actor has also worked in films like Point Break, I See You and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

(Image credits: Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Samara Weaving, Judah Lewis Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

