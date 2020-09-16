Akshay Kumar Announces 'Laxmmi Bomb' Release Date, Says 'get Ready For A Mad Ride'

After treating fans with the news of releasing the much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb on the OTT platforms, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the release date. Actor Akshay Kumar shared a small video on Twitter while announcing the exciting news. In the post, the actor wrote that this year during Diwali apart from “Laxmmi” there will be a “bomb.” He further wrote that the film will release on November 9th on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar unveils Laxmmi Bomb release date

The small clip starts with a saying which reads, “Wen the outcast becomes outraged.” Followed by the saying, the clip shows an idol of Lord Lakshmi which slowly takes the shape of Akshay Kumar. Slowly with every passing second, Akshay Kumar’s face gets transformed with his character as a transgender in the film. Going by that fierce looks on his face in the clip, it seems that this role of the actor is all set to enthrall his fans with his skills.

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali 💥 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/VQgRGR0sNg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2020

Actress Taapsee Pannu was the first one to pour in her love for the release date. The actress who was one of those waiting to know about the release date wrote, “Ufffffffff solidddddd!!!!!!.” Apart from the actress, the post of the actor received thunderous reviews and comments from the frenzy fans who are eagerly waiting for the film to release on the digital platform. One of the users shared an old picture of the actor and wrote that this will break all OTT records. Another user shared a picture from the sets of the film and wrote, “Waiting for Laxmmi Bomb.” A third user thanked the actor for sharing the exciting news and wrote, “fans were waiting for long.” Another echoed similar sentiments and expressed his eagerness to watch the actor as Laxmmi in the film.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the other star cast of the film including Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor also shared similar videos on their Instagram while informing the fans about the release date if the film this Diwali. Sometime back, Akshay Kumar said theatres have the "first birthright" over movies and though he's excited his upcoming 'Laxmmi Bomb' will stream digitally, he feels sad it couldn't release on the big screen. The horror-comedy is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar, bypassing a theatrical release as screens remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual press conference, Akshay said OTT release was the only wise option in the current scenario.

To be honest, today I am excited about this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres first birthright. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority. Today with theatres being shut and people watching movies on OTT platforms, if I can make my fans happy by releasing the film on Disney+Hotstarwhich is a big platform with a massive reach then I am glad.

(With inputs from PTI)



