Colby Covington Awkwardly Tries To Kiss US President Donald Trump's Hand At Nevada Rally

UFC fighter Colby Covington took to Instagram to share the awkward moment he had with US President Donald Trump during Sunday's re-election rally in Henderson, Nevada. A host of UFC stars like Henry Cejudo and Justin Gaethje including president Dana White were present at the rally to show their support for Trump's re-election campaign. However, during a meeting with Trump in person, Covington was apparently too eager as he tried to kiss Donald Trump's hand, which led to an extremely awkward situation for the two.

The short clip Covington shared to social media saw Trump shower the 32-year-old UFC star with praise. Trump said, "I’m going to be watching Colby. I’m a big fan of Colby, he’s a winner, he’s a champ and it’s going to be a great evening, a great fight. I just wish him best of luck, but I just see him a lot and he’s tough. Good luck to you champ." It was this moment when Colby Covington tried to kiss Trump's hand during a routine handshake. The President can be seen hastily pulling his hand away.

Nevertheless, the Nevada rally was a successful one for Donald Trump, who boasted his massive support for the upcoming Presidential elections. Trump had kind words for his friend, Dana White, who endorsed him for the elections. Trump said White was "smart, tough, cunning" and likes to take care of his fighters. The 74-year-old even acknowledged the likes of Henry Cejudo and Justin Gaethje for showing their support at the rally. Trump went on to hype Gaethje's upcoming bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Lightweight championship.

UFC Fight Night 178: Covington vs Woodley

Colby Covington will be facing longtime rival and former Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Fight Night 178 on Saturday, September 19. Covington, 15-2, had his seven-fight winning streak snapped recently after a fifth-round knockout loss to Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight championship in December 2019. Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley is himself looking to end his two-fight losing streak, having lost the title to Usman last year before being dominated by Gilbert Burns earlier this year.

The UFC Fight Night 178 will take place from the UFC Apex arena in Enterprise, Nevada. The main card starts at 8:00 PM ET (September 20, 5:30 AM IST).

(Image Credits: Colby Covington Instagram Handle)